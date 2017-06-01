One person dead after accident, shooting in Pender County

One person is dead and two people are in custody after an accident and a shooting in Pender County on Thursday night.

According to a news release, Pender County Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident at 9:20 p.m. near Hwy. 117 North in the area of Church Street.

Once on the scene, deputies found a person who had been shot. There is one deceased individual and there are two suspects in custody. Pender police did not confirm if the person died from a gunshot wound or because of injuries sustained in the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be provided when they are available.

