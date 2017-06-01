Hurricane Hunter air mission aims to improve forecast, protect those on the ground

This is one of 10 WC-130-J aircrafts used to gather data from tropical storms. (Source: WECT)

The WC-130-J propeller blades contain a strip of metal reinforcement to guard against the effects of hail during tropical storms. (Source: WECT)

Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force Reserves gives a young girl and her mother a tour of the WC-130-J cockpit. (Source: WECT)

The desire to learn more about hurricanes is never-ending.

It's also a career for the Hurricane Hunters of the United States Air Force Reserves, who risk their lives to capture real-time readings from tropical storms. The information gathered during these dangerous missions in the sky ultimately help to keep those in its path safe.

There are only 10 WC-130-J aircraft in existence. Major Devon Meister, a pilot in the reserves, equates the plane to your heavy-duty pick-up truck, given its ability to weather the elements. Meister and a crew of four others will get orders from the National Hurricane Center to take off and fly through the worst parts of a tropical storm.

The plane's speeds can often reach up to 200 miles per hour and the data collected can improve the accuracy of the hurricane forecast by up to 30 percent.

"We can fly straight through the hurricanes at 10,00 feet. We do not fly over them," Meister said. "Drones can fly over them, and drop drop-sons, which are weather instruments, into the storm to collect weather data, but no other aircraft can fly through at 10,000 feet like we do."

There's only one additional reinforcement that keeps the plane safe in a storm. A strip of metal along the blades of the propeller protect it from the impact of hailstones.

Three planes were deployed in early October 2016. Two were in the Pacific Ocean monitoring tropical activity.

The third plane was over the Atlantic taking readings from Hurricane Matthew. Meister said the readings, which are taken at different points during the storm, are crucial to forecasting future storms.

"Each storm is different, and every time we fly through the storm, it's different as well, because the storm is in a different phase," Meister said. "The point at which it strikes land also makes a big difference when it comes to storm surge."

At the annual Atlantic hurricane season outlook press conference, National Weather Service Deputy Director Mary Erickson announced the implementation of storm surge watches and warnings

"Storm surge is one of the most dangerous elements of a hurricane, but it's often overlooked because folks are focused more on the wind when they hear about a hurricane," Erickson said. "We're offering these new watches and warnings to help people have the best information possible."

The decision to evacuate is a critical one with financial implications. Meister said it can cost up to $1 million to prepare just one mile of coastline for evacuation.

Given the quiet hurricane seasons of years past, Meister said it's easy for people to become complacent and not prepare.

"Until Matthew last year, a major hurricane hadn't struck the United States for 10 years," Meister said. "You need to look at each storm very seriously, and as a unique event, because it's not going to be like the last one. I promise you."

