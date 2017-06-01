Environmental groups react to US removal from climate pact

Several environmental groups were upset after President Donald Trump removed the United States from Paris climate agreement. (Source: NCLCV)

Several environmental groups were upset after President Donald Trump removed the United States from Paris climate agreement.

Trump declared Thursday afternoon the country would leave the pact, which was one of his campaign promises.

Mac Montgomery, vice president of the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, said he was surprised by the President's move.

"I'm shocked because it means to me that the United States has decided to give up a leadership role on climate change in the world," Montgomery said.

Trump argued the agreement had disadvantaged the U.S. "to the exclusive benefit of other countries," leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost.

Montgomery disagreed.

"The thing that this country has proven is that as technology moves forward, we have been at the forefront," he said.

Montgomery also said he thinks Trump's decision is a move in the wrong direction. He wants the United States to continue to focus on investing in renewable energy.

"It means a transition, and it's scary," Montgomery said. "People don't like change, and I think what we need to do is be embracing change and the future and not running from it. I consider us withdrawing from the Paris Accords is running back and retreating back into isolationism."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.