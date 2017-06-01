UNCW's Golden named second-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Senior outfielder Casey Golden, the Colonial Athletic Association's Player-of-the-Year, was named second-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball.

Golden, who was also a first-team All-CAA selection for the first time this season, tied UNCW's single-season home run record of 21 while also scoring 55 runs in the leadoff spot in the lineup for the Seahawks.

Golden extends UNCW's All-America streak to three straight seasons, joining Nick Feight, Brian Mims and Ryan Foster in 2016 and Jordan Ramsey in 2015. He was a freshman All-America in 2014 and earned All-Colonial honors in each of his four seasons.

The Siler City, N.C., native concluded his career in a tie with Bryan Britt (1994-96) for UNCW's all-time lead with 40 home runs. Golden finished ranked among UNCW's all-time leaders in 11 different categories.

During his senior season, Golden became the 23rd Seahawk to collect 200 career hits and was second on the club with 21 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games. He was a two-time CAA Player-of-the-Week.