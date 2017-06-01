Leland hosts national mountain bike race this weekend

More than 200 teenage mountain bikers are expected to compete in Leland this weekend in the championship race of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

Held on Saturday and Sunday at the Brunswick Nature Park on River Road, the race will conclude a series of five North Carolina NICA races in 2017.

NICA is the only national cycling program in the country dedicated to putting on mountain bike races for teenagers. Since launching in 2009, NICA has hosted races in 17 states across the US.

This year, North Carolina became No. 18.

“It really is a huge deal,” said Glenda Browning, executive director of the Leland Tourism and Development Authority. “Leland was instrumental in North Carolina becoming sanctioned as an official NICA state.”

Pre-ride events begin Saturday afternoon and the racing starts Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the series and the championship race, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.