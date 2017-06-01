Leland hosts national mountain bike race

More than 200 teenage mountain bikers competed in Leland this weekend in the championship race of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. (Source: WECT)

More than 200 teenage mountain bikers competed in Leland this weekend in the championship race of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

Held on Saturday and Sunday at the Brunswick Nature Park on River Road, the race concluded a series of five North Carolina NICA races in 2017.

NICA is the only national cycling program in the country dedicated to putting on mountain bike races for teenagers. Since launching in 2009, NICA has hosted races in 17 states across the US.

This year, North Carolina became No. 18.

“It really is a huge deal,” said Glenda Browning, executive director of the Leland Tourism and Development Authority. “Leland was instrumental in North Carolina becoming sanctioned as an official NICA state.”

One racer said even though the sport is difficult, it is well worth it.

"It's a lot of mixed emotions," said Evan Malinchock. "It's really competitive, but at the same time its so much fun. You're just out there with like 40 of your best friends riding the trails and just trying to see who can compete."

