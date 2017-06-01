Two women team up to pay off student lunch debt

Two moms started a GoFundMe aimed at paying off all the student lunch debt in the New Hanover County School System. (Source:WECT)

Two Wilmington women are taking action to pay off all student lunch debt in New Hanover County, an amount that totals $82,038.73.

New Hanover County School leaders say it's a number that fluctuates daily, especially at the end of the school year, but Rebecca Pardue says no matter the amount, it needs to be paid.

"We know we can get this done," Pardue said. "We have no doubt about it whatsoever."

After learning about the outstanding amount, Pardue enlisted the help of her friend, Rhoda Gary. Gary said she was a single parent while her child was in school and knows how hard it can be to pay a bill, no matter the cost.

"Most parents do the very best they can and if they sometimes have a little trouble, that's what we're here for," Gary said.

The two started a GoFundMe page on Tuesday that so far has raised nearly $750. Though it's just a fraction of what it will take to pay off the debt, it's an amount the duo said was surprising.

"I know some of the people who've reacted and they don't have much," Pardue explained. "It's just been this wonderful thing for my old heart."

Pardue said no matter the donation, anything helps their cause.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools said while the school system has nothing to do with the GoFundMe, they will accept the donation if it's offered.

The system is using a collection agency to help recoup the owed amount.

