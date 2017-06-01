Deputies investigate larceny at Wilmington boat store

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down a suspect accused of stealing a boat and a trailer from a Wilmington business.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on March 26 at Boats Unlimited on Market Street.

Surveillance video at that business shows three suspects wearing hoodies stealing a boat and trailer, the news release states.

The same suspect allegedly stole a trailer from a victim in Whiteville several days later, which was also caught on video.

The suspect's vehicle is a white Chevrolet single cab truck with a burnt out reverse light on the passenger side, no bed liner, and a full-size spare on the rear tire on driver’s side.

If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4161 or http://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip.

