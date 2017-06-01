Donut donation: Rise gives proceeds to Salvation Army

Eating donuts on Friday can not only satisfy hunger pains, it can also benefit a good cause.

Wilmington's Rise Biscuits Donuts is donating 10 percent of its sales Friday, which is National Donut Day, to the Salvation Army. Major Richard Watts, the Salvation Army Cape Fear Commanding Officer, will be at Rise to help support the effort.

“What better way to celebrate National Donut Day than by giving back to the charity that started it all and does so much good for the communities we operate in,” Rise Biscuits Donuts CEO Tom Ferguson said. “We hope to see many on June 2 enjoying Rise and feeling good about the indulgence.”

The Salvation Army started National Donut Day in 1938 as a way to feed hungry people during the Great Depression and to honor the Salvation Army "lassies" who served donuts to troops in World War I.

Rise Biscuits Donuts is located in the Landfall Shopping Center on Military Cutoff Road.

