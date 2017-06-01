Whiteville City Schools Superintendent grateful for proposed teacher raises

Whiteville City Schools Superintendent Kenny Garland said across the state, school systems are struggling to retain and recruit teachers. (Source: WECT)

Whiteville City Schools Superintendent Kenny Garland said school systems across the state are struggling to retain and recruit teachers.

He said he's grateful those concerns are being addressed in the 2017-18 House budget proposal, which set aside $181 million for raises for teachers and administrators.

Garland said the proposed 3.3 percent raise is beneficial to get new teachers started, but he's hoping to compensate veteran teachers with more experience.

"This is something that's most deserved for those folks and it will give them incentive to stay in the profession as we are struggling statewide and nationally in teacher recruitment and retention," Garland said.

Teachers with at least 27 years of experience could sign a two-year contract for a $2,500 bonus.

"The House budget has some things that are very promising for public education," Garland said. "The Senate has some items that are promising for public education. Hopefully, the two come together to make a budget that will work for public education."

