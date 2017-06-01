Porters Neck Country Club hosting Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship

Ashley Sloup tees off during last year's Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship in Pawleys Island, SC. (Source: CGA)

Ashley Sloup is returning to defend her Carolinas Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship title.

Porters Neck Country Club is hosting the 2017 tournament June 2-4. Sloup, of Southport, won the 2016 tourney and said the experience of winning last year continues to pay dividends.

"I feel good about my game and continue to work hard every day," said Sloup, who followed her Carolinas Women's Amateur win last year with a runner-up finish at the North Carolina Women's Amateur. "I gained a lot of confidence from the win last year, and that experience has helped me become a better and more mature player."

Approximately 80 players are scheduled to compete, including seven from Wilmington.

Play begins Friday at 8 a.m., continues with the same start time on Saturday and the final round is scheduled to start Sunday morning at 9.

