$2.5M bond for accused child pornographer in Pender County

Cheyne Martin Potrafka, a 37-year old Burgaw resident, is being held in the Pender County Jail on a $2.5 million bond after being charged with 50 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff's Office, Potrafka, a registered sex offender, was arrested on Thursday.

Potrafka, who was on parole for a conviction of two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, was being monitored by Probation Officers in Pender County when child pornography was discovered on computers he used. He had served approximately four years in jail on the indecent liberties conviction.

Pender County Police are asking for the public's assistance regarding possible child victims of Potrafka. Anyone with information regarding Potrafka and potential victims is asked to call Det. Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437 or 910-259-1212.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.