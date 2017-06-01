As Leland grows, so may the burden on residents' wallets

The Town of Leland's proposed budget would increase property taxes by 41 percent and residents have a few chances left to have their voices heard before it's finalized.

A public hearing will be held at town hall Thursday at 6 p.m. The town council may vote on the finalized budget June 30.

Town Manager David Hollis says the 41 percent increase will cover the cost of, among other items, two additional police officers, eight additional firefighter/paramedic personnel and road improvements.

As the town's population continues to grow, Hollis says law enforcement and first responders have seen an increased volume of calls.

"The fire department has grown a lot and it's in the catchup mode just like the town is in catchup mode we always seem to be budgeting from behind a little bit," Hollis added.

Hollis adds the tax increase will cover an estimated half a million dollar loss in revenue if Senate Bill 126 passes in the General Assembly. The bill calls for a reallocation of sales tax revenue to counties in need.

WECT's Connor DelPrete has a breakdown on the town's budget and a resident's reaction to the tax increase in this evening's newscasts.

