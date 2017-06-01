Mom with cancer on new health care bill: 'It would ruin my family'

Maud Kelly, with her note to Senator Burr, reading 'Do not give billionaires a tax cut. Use that $ to guarantee health care for regular folks.' (Source: WECT)

Die or go bankrupt.

These are the choices Maud Kelly says she has if the Senate passes the American Health Care Act.

Kelly, a mother of two from Wilmington, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She has beaten it twice but was diagnosed again last year, which is why she protested outside of NC Senator Richard Burr's office Thursday afternoon.

Kelly is a member of Stand Up Wilmington, a women's activist group that works to hold politicians accountable for their constituents' interests.

Kelly was first diagnosed before the Affordable Care Act was implemented by President Obama.

"I knew that if I didn't keep a good job, I would be in big trouble because if I lost my insurance for any reason, I would have a major pre-existing condition," Kelly said.

She got a job after her diagnosis and worked through two battles with cancer. When she was diagnosed for the third time, she made the decision to leave work and focus on her health.

Her insurance coverage through that job will soon stop, and President Trump's replacement for the Affordable Care Act would limit protections for those with pre-existing conditions like cancer.

The bill, which passed the House in May, would not allow insurers to outright deny health insurance to customers with pre-existing conditions, but would allow them to raise premiums to unaffordable rates.

Kelly says that without insurance, her premiums would be around $12,000 per month. Her chemotherapy medicine would cost another $12,000.

To pay that would be impossible, Kelly said.

"I would probably die. And I have two young children at home, and a husband, and a family, and I just don't think that's a choice that Americans who are hardworking, love this country, and have done nothing wrong should have to face," Kelly said.

WECT reached out to Senator Burr's office for comment, but did not hear back by the time of this post.

