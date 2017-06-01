Pender County man wins big in lottery

Willie Pridgen Sr. took the lump sum payment after being the latest winner in the Extreme Millions. scratch-off game. (Source: NCEL)

A $30 purchase has netted a Pender County man more than $400,000.

Willie Pridgen Sr. of Rocky Point is the latest player to win $1 million playing the Extreme Millions scratch-off game. He bought a $30 ticket at the Freshway Food Mart on U.S. 117 South in Rocky Point and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Pridgen had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. Pridgen chose the lump sum, and after federal and state tax withholdings received $417,015.

Extreme Millions launched in December with four top prizes of $10 million and 22 prizes of $1 million. All top prizes and 17 $1 million prizes remain. There are also three second-chance drawings remaining with a prize of $1 million.

Ticket sales from games like Extreme Millions made it possible for the lottery to raise more than $634 million for the state last year. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in Pender County, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.

