Mexican man facing federal charge after Brunswick Co. DWI arrest

A Mexican man previously convicted of aggravated felonies in North and South Carolina has been accused of illegally reentering the United States for a fifth time, according to documents filed Wednesday in federal court.

Luis Rosas, 38, of Mexico, was arrested on May 27 by a State Highway Patrol trooper in Brunswick County on a driving while impaired charge. According to the federal complaint, the trooper noticed Rosas had red glassy eyes, slightly slurred speech and a blank stare.

“Rosas later admitted to drinking several beers and stated in his opinion he should not be driving a vehicle,” the complaint states.

During a telephone interview with an immigration officer that same day, Rosas reportedly fictitiously identified himself as “Giovanni Fernandez” and said he was a legal resident of the US. He later admitted he was in the country illegally.

Three days later, the immigration officer again interviewed Rosas after identifying him through fingerprints, during which, Rosas said he crossed illegally into the country approximately three months ago in Texas by “walking and swimming in the river,” according to the document.

He also admitted to having been deported twice before, but according to records noted in the document Rosas has been deported four times -- first in August 2012, twice within a five-day period in March 2013, and again in February 2016.

Rosas has prior convictions of assault, battery of high and aggravated nature in Horry County in August 2000, driving while impaired level III in Brunswick County, simple assault in Brunswick County in December 2011, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in the Eastern District of NC in April 2012.

A detention and probable cause hearing has been scheduled for June 6 at the federal courthouse in Wilmington.

