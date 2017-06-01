My turn: Should H2G0 move ahead with $30M project?

One of the biggest political stories of 2016 concentrated on the vacant seat on the United States Supreme Court.

Democrats were outraged that then President Obama’s pick of Merrick Garland was not considered by the Senate, which had a majority of Republicans. The GOP Senators argued that an open seat during an election year should not be filled until voters can weigh in on the person who got to choose that justice.

It seems on a much smaller scale, we are facing a similar situation in the town of Leland.

The water authority there – H2GO – has three of its five-member board up for election this November. All three of those seats are currently occupied by someone who supports the building of a $30 million water plant.

The other two commissioners who are not up for re-election oppose the plant. They were swept into office a couple years ago.

As citizens sign up to run for this elected seat – it appears voters will be choosing board members based on this issue alone.

So, should H2GO move ahead with this multi-million dollar project?

Work continues to move in that direction because the board majority supports building the plant. But there is plenty of reason to believe that this could change at the ballot box come this November.

Perhaps it would be prudent to wait a few months to find out before this group commits any more money to this very expensive project.

