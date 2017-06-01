ALDI holding hiring event for Wilmington location - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

ALDI holding hiring event for Wilmington location

By: Jim Gentry, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ALDI will hold a hiring event Tuesday, June 6, for its upcoming Wilmington location. (Source: ALDI) ALDI will hold a hiring event Tuesday, June 6, for its upcoming Wilmington location. (Source: ALDI)

ALDI will hold a hiring event Tuesday, June 6, for its upcoming Wilmington location.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hampton In Wilmington-Medical Park at 2320 S. 17th St.

The company is looking to fill store associate positions, which pay $12 per hour.

ALDI officials said that candidates must meet the following requirements:

•   Must be 18 years or older to apply

•   High school diploma or GED preferred

•   Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday-Sunday

•   Retail experience preferred

•   Drug screening and background check

•   Ability to lift 45 pounds

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly