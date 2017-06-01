Wilmington police need help identifying two men in credit card fraud case

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest in a credit card fraud case.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the police department, the incident happened on April 19 at Sears and was first reported by the victim on May 15.

The suspect(s) opened a fraudulent credit card in the victim's name and bought over $4,500 in store merchandise.

Lindsay said it's unclear if both of the men pictured were involved or just one of them.

KNOW THESE MEN? WPD asking for the public's assistance in ID'ing 2 men who opened a fraudulent credit card & bought goods @ Sears in April pic.twitter.com/zBfvgWexoN — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 1, 2017

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

