Man arrested in connection to December break-in

A Wilmington man is accused of breaking into a Wilmington home in December and stealing electronics.

Kenneth Shane Tregembo was taken into custody by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at the Tregembo Animal Park on Wednesday. According to officials, the animal park is listed as Tregembo's employer.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, Tregembo is accused of breaking into a house in the 100 block of Silver Lake Road and taking several items, including three televisions, an Xbox and a computer.

According to online records, he has been charged with breaking or entering, conspiracy and larceny after breaking and entering.

Brewer said Tregembo conspired with his girlfriend, Katherine Palmer, to break into the residence. Palmer was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to appear and probation violation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.