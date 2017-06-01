Leland man pleads guilty to tax evasion

A Leland man pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in a Wake County court Wednesday.

Daniel B. Leggett, 31, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to evade or defeat N.C. Individual Income Tax.

Leggett was given a suspended prison sentence of a minimum five months and a maximum of 15 months. He was placed on supervised probation for 60 months, ordered to pay $6,174 in restitution, must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 fine.

According to officials, Leggett "knowingly and willfully claimed a false number of withholding allowances during the tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015. These actions caused Leggett’s employer, the North Carolina State Ports Authority, to not withhold state individual income tax from his wages, all in an attempt to evade and defeat the North Carolina Individual Income Tax."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.