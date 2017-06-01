Brunswick County to host Carolina Panthers PLAY 60 camp in July

Brunswick County will host the Carolina Panthers PLAY 60 camp in July. (Source: Carolina Panthers)

Brunswick County will host the Carolina Panthers PLAY 60 camp in July.

The PLAY 60 camp is a free, non-contact camp program designed to encourage children to become more physically active.

Each camp consists of eight stations that challenge kids to run, throw, and catch footballs while improving coordination skills. Each camp is led by a counselor who will work with the children to stress the importance of a healthy lifestyle, character development, and education.

The camp will be hosted at the Brunswick County Government Complex, located at 25 Courthouse Drive NE in Bolivia, on July 13 starting at 9 a.m.

The camp will be open to the first 200 participants to register.

Participants are required to be a rising second to seventh grader in the Brunswick County School System.

Each participant must fill out a liability release form which is located in the "Camps" section of the Brunswick County Parks and Recreation's website.

Completed forms can be dropped off at Brunswick County Health Services, located at 25 Courthouse Drive NE (Building A) in Bolivia, sent in via email to britt.huggins@brunswickcountync.gov, or faxed to 910-253-2370.

The release forms are due by July 6, one week prior to the start of camp.

