Wilmington nightclub owner accused of receiving meth through mail

Charles John Carver (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Charles John Carver (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A man is accused of receiving methamphetamine through the mail.

Charles John Carver, 55, was arrested Wednesday after a joint operation between the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the DEA and the Postal Inspection Service.

According to property records, Carver owns Ibiza Nightclub on Market Street.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, a federal search warrant was executed Wednesday at Carver's residence on the 600 block of Orange Street and methamphetamine and silver and clear baggies were found.

Carver, 55, has been charged with:

  • trafficking in amphetamine/methamphetamine
  • two counts of possession of methamphetamine
  • possession wit the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • maintaining a vehicle/dwelling controlled substance
  • manufacturing methamphetamine
  • possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
  • two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

