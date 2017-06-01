Whiteville City Schools to release early Friday for baseball, softball state championships

In anticipation of the large contingent of people heading to the state championships, Whiteville City Schools has announced that it will release students at all of its school at 12:15 p.m. Friday. (Source: WECT)

Staff and faculty will be allowed to leave at 1 p.m.

The Whiteville High School baseball and softball teams will both be playing in the state championships this weekend on the campus of N.C. State in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack softball team will play North Stanley at 5 p.m. Friday. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is set for 11 a.m. Saturday with a Game 3 scheduled for 5 p.m., if necessary.

The Whiteville baseball team takes on Murphy at 8 p.m. Friday with Game 2 set for 2 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 will be at 5 or 8 p.m.

