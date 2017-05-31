Hammerheads win home opener

Wilmington, NC – The Wilmington Hammerheads won their first match of their inaugural PDL campaign after a 3-1 victory over North Carolina FC (NCFC) on Wednesday, May 31st, 2017. A two-goal night for forward Tanner Roberts, alongside a goal from midfielder Daniel Escobar, brought the home team the win.



The Hammerheads set the tempo of play early on and well into the opening half. The first goal came in the 27th minute as Tanner Roberts got his head on the end of a cross by Jeremy Kelly on the right flank. Moments later in the 32nd minute, Daniel Escobar danced past a NCFC defender before curling a shot past the keeper’s outstretched glove into the top corner. The Hammerheads weren’t done in the half as Tanner Roberts added to his tally when he bullied the ball off a defender and on to goal where he finished using the outside of his boot.



The second half was the antithesis of the first. NCFC came out strong and stayed that way for the remainder of the match. A strong performance by goalkeeper Andrew Romig kept the home side in the clear until NCFC’s Matt Arnone flicked a direct pass over Romig in the 67th minute.



Head Coach Kevin Johnson said, “It was a great start off our home schedule with a victory. The boys have been training very well and were itching to get out on the home game field. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort and I’m even happier to say that I know we can play better than we did tonight.” The victory brings the Hammerhead’s record to 1 Win and 2 Losses on the season.