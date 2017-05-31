Manchester native reacts to deadly bombing: 'It just hit home to the core'

A Manchester, England, native now living in Wilmington said his hometown has a strong spirit in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack.

An apparent suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at an Ariana Grande concert last week. Stephen Kenny said videos taken that night are hard to watch.

“No words can describe it. It’s just horrible,” Kenny said. “I was just shocked. I think shocked is an understatement, but it just hit home to the core. It was just amazingly shocking. It’s always a shock, but when it’s in your hometown, it’s a different story.”

Kenny said he has friends and family who still live in the city.

A lot of his friends are nurses and were working the night of the bombing.

“Everybody just rallied together,” Kenny said. “The nurses came in off-duty. They stayed for 36 hours non-stop helping people, and the city just really pulled together. That’s kind of the backbone of the people there, just hardcore working blue collar.”

Kenny said as he watched the investigation unfold, he was shocked to learn the details of how the suspect planned the attack.

Images and videos from that night have now spread around the world.

“I think it’s probably because a lot of kids died,” Kenny said. “The stories I was getting back from Manchester from people I spoke to was there was a lot of parents just hanging outside the venue to pick up their kids. This concert was like a ‘first time out’ sort of thing for these kids, a ‘second time out’ with their close friends. It was a big deal. I think that’s why it’s really hit a chord with a lot of people.”

Despite the attack, Kenny said the people of Manchester have a hardworking attitude and a mindset of helping those in need. Hundreds of people have gotten tattoos of worker bees, a symbol of Manchester dating back to its industrial past.

Kenny said he plans to get one too.

