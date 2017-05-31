Horror movie house continues repairs months after Hurricane Matthew

After hundreds were forced to leave their homes along the Black River in Pender County, some residents still haven't returned after Hurricane Matthew. Randy and Russell Willoughby chose to ignore the mandatory evacuation in October 2016 to protect their house and watched as it took on three feet of water.

“If it’s coming up at a certain rate there’s nothing you can do. The water was on my heels as we brought the refrigerator upstairs,” Randy said.

They live in the recognizable house featured in the movie The Conjuring and 12 other movies.

“The good news is when they filmed The Conjuring they built a replica in the studio, and we were able to get the windows," Russell said, "The bad news is the flood flooded them all down the river and we had to go out the swamp and try to gather them up.”

The brothers say they've been working to help their neighbors get back on their feet, and say their own home is far from finished.

“I don’t even think we’re halfway there. We got a lot done but we’ve still got a long way to go,” Randy said, “You can’t help but be worried about it. Every time it rains everyone just starts watching the river.”

During the flood, the brothers said they made the best of their situation. They joked about fishing off their porch and in the halls and welcomed their neighbor's 400-pound pig onto their porch. They say they've continued that positive outlook to get through their long road to recovery.

The Willoughby's said while the flood devastated the home, they have no plans to leave Canetuck Road.

“I couldn’t see living anywhere else, I love this place,” Russell said.

