Summertime will be music to your ears with this camp for your child

Make this summer a musical one for your family, with a camp that will fine tune your child’s musical skills.

The summer camps are for children ages 8 to 16.

The camps give children the chance to learn how to play music with their peers.

Classes range from Old School Folk to New School Folk and Foundations of Rock.

