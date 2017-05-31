Coast Guard hero given Commendation Medal

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin pins the Coast Guard Commendation Medal on James Sanders in Atlantic Beach, NC, Wednesday. (Source: US Coast Guard)

When five women fell into the water after a pier collapsed, Coast Guard fireman James Sanders was ready to take life-saving action.

On Wednesday, Sanders was given the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for his heroic deeds.

Sanders, of Station Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach, NC, rescued the five women after they fell into Taylor Creek when a pier collapsed at The Spouter Inn in Beaufort, NC, on May 11, 2016.

Once he jumped into the water, Sanders helped the women tread water for over 10 minutes before towing each person 30 yards to emergency medical personnel.

Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, the commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, presented Sanders with the medal at Sector Field Office in Fort Macon on Wednesday.

Click here for more details about Sanders' story.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.