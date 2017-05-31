Seniors attend health and wellness fair

The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center held a health and wellness fair Wednesday with dozens of vendors. (Source:WECT)

The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center held a health and wellness fair Wednesday.

Seniors got the chance to learn about healthy eating, exercise, and visited more than 30 vendors including Walgreens, AARP, and the NC Department of Insurance.

Director Amber Smith said the center saw a need for the event and, so far, the feedback has been positive.

"This is one of the things we see," Smith said. "We have a lot of individuals coming to the resource center looking for that -- resources -- so we thought, what a great opportunity to have a one-stop shop where people can really talk to the agencies and organizations face to face."

