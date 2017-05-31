Overcoming Hurricane Matthew: Malinda Graham's story

Malinda Graham, one of many victims of hurricane Matthew displaced from her Fair Bluff home. (Source: WECT)

October 8, 2016, is a day that will live in infamy in Southeastern North Carolina. Hurricane Matthew blew through the area causing widespread damage to many still trying to recover so many months later.

Days after the hurricane, WECT's Chelsea Donovan first brought you the story of Malinda Graham, a Fair Bluff resident that called the tiny town home for more than 40 years.

Chelsea and Malinda walked down the railroad tracks on a steamy October day, where Malinda was able to see her home for the first time.

"Lord Jesus, look at the water all in the house. Lord Jesus. Oh my God! What are we gonna do now? My God, my God. What are we gonna do? We ain't got nowhere to go. Oh Lord," Graham said emotionally in mid-October.

"It was just like I was never gonna get back on my feet again. That is how I felt. What was I gonna do now, ya know?" said Graham when interviewed again in late May.

"What was she gonna do?" Those words she uttered to us then, and now as she reflects back on seeing her home for the first time since it took on nearly four feet of water.

"It was just like a daze. I was shocked. There was things I know I could never get back," Graham said.

As the weeks went by, black mold coated every surface in her home - appliances, furniture, keepsakes, mementos, all victims of the storm.

"I didn't lose my life, so I am happy about that. I didn't lose my children," Graham stated.

A positive outlook even though her world was turned upside down.

"At the time I was working, and I wasn't even thinking about home because I knew there was nothing I could do about this. It was a card that was dealt. I gotta wait and deal with it," she said

Through the help of the NC Baptist Men and her flood insurance, Malinda's shattered world slowly started to reform.

Her employer, Columbus Regional Healthcare, was a lifesaver as was the kindness of strangers.

Her home is now better than it was before, but the tiny Town of Fair Bluff hasn't bounced back as quickly.

"It's quieter now than it was then. You can see the difference. There is not people roaming like it was," Graham said. "This little town is like a family, and when one is out of place you know. It's like we are in a little cocoon. That's how I feel, a little cocoon surrounded."

But life has turned around for Malinda from October to May.

"It was a hard time, a hard road, but I knew I had to stand. I had to be strong and hold on because I didn't know what the end was gonna be, and now I've been blessed more than I had before," she said.

Malinda and her husband have applied to get their home raised, as they prepare for future hurricane seasons.

