Stargell Foundation to donate $50K to dialysis unit

People battling kidney disease and in need of dialysis care at New Hanover Regional Medical Center will get a financial boost Thursday.

The Willie Stargell Foundation will present a $50,000 grant to the NHRMC Foundation in the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit on the third floor of the hospital at 3 p.m.

NHRMC Foundation Vice President of Development and Executive Director Schorr Davis will accept the grant from Margaret Weller-Stargell, the president of the Willie Stargell Foundation.

The grant will fund equipment, nutritional programs and continuing education for nephrology nurses.

