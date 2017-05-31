Stargell Foundation to donate $150K to fight kidney disease

People battling kidney disease and in need of dialysis care will get a financial boost from the Willie Stargell Foundation Thursday.

The foundation will present a $50,000 grant to the NHRMC Foundation in the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit on the third floor of the hospital at 3 p.m.

NHRMC Foundation Vice President of Development and Executive Director Schorr Davis will accept the grant from Margaret Weller-Stargell, the president of the Willie Stargell Foundation.

The grant will fund equipment, nutritional programs and continuing education for nephrology nurses.

The foundation will also donate an additional $100,000 to the following recipients:

DaVita Dialysis Units - $32,000

Duke Transplant Unit - $10,000

UNC Transplant Unit - $10,000

ECU Transplant Unit - $10,000

CMC Transplant Unit - $10,000

UNCW Nursing Scholarship - $5,000

CFCC Nursing Scholarship - $5,000

Monique Moses Discretionary Fund - $18,000

