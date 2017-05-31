Stargell Foundation to donate $150K to fight kidney disease - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Stargell. (Source: MLB) Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Stargell. (Source: MLB)
People battling kidney disease and in need of dialysis care will get a financial boost from the Willie Stargell Foundation Thursday.

The foundation will present a $50,000 grant to the NHRMC Foundation in the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit on the third floor of the hospital at 3 p.m.

NHRMC Foundation Vice President of Development and Executive Director Schorr Davis will accept the grant from Margaret Weller-Stargell, the president of the Willie Stargell Foundation.

The grant will fund equipment, nutritional programs and continuing education for nephrology nurses.

The foundation will also donate an additional $100,000 to the following recipients:

  • DaVita Dialysis Units - $32,000
  • Duke Transplant Unit - $10,000
  • UNC Transplant Unit - $10,000
  • ECU Transplant Unit - $10,000
  • CMC Transplant Unit - $10,000
  • UNCW Nursing Scholarship - $5,000
  • CFCC Nursing Scholarship - $5,000
  • Monique Moses Discretionary Fund - $18,000

