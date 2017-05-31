Stargell Foundation donates $50K to dialysis unit

People battling kidney disease in need of dialysis care New Hanover Regional Medical Center got a financial boost Thursday.

The Willie Stargell Foundation presented a $50,000 grant to the NHRMC Foundation in the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit on the third floor of the hospital Thursday afternoon.

NHRMC Foundation Vice President of Development and Executive Director Schorr Davis accepted the grant from Margaret Weller-Stargell, the president of the Willie Stargell Foundation. The grant will fund equipment, nutritional programs and continuing education for nephrology nurses.

