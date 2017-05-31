Diligence crew seizes $2.2 million worth of pot on Caribbean Sea mission

A Coast Guard crew returned to Wilmington on Wednesday after a Caribbean Sea mission that resulted in the seizure of millions of dollars worth of drugs.

The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence crew stopped two smuggling vessels, seized 2,500 pounds of marijuana worth about $2.2 million and prevented approximately 375 kilograms of suspected cocaine from making it to the United States during a 65-day patrol.

While working with other Coast Guard cutters, a U.S. Navy ship and Dutch warships, Diligence members assisted in caring for more than 20 detainees from eight drug busts pending transfer to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for prosecution.

Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Wilmington with a crew of approximately 80 people. The cutter crew’s primary missions consist of counter drug and migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws, and search and rescue operations. The cutter has been in service for more than 50 years.

