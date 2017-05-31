Bicyclist killed in South 17th Street crash

Police are investigating after a man riding a bike was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch officials, the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of South 17th Street near the intersection of Queen Street.

A witness at the scene said the man was riding his bike across Queen Street when he fell off the bike and was hit by the truck before he could get up.

Police said the victim received CPR before being transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

South 17th Street was temporarily closed as police investigated the crash. The road was reopened to traffic around 5:25 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.