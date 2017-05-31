Rubber duck race raising money for youth shelter

A rubber duck race sounds fun under any circumstances, but when it benefits a youth shelter, that makes it even more appealing.

Saturday's Coastal Duck Derby at Jungle Rapids Water Park in Wilmington will raise money for the Open House Emergency Youth Shelter of Coastal Horizons Center, a 24-hour, nine-bed facility that gives at-risk youth ages 6-to-18 a safe place to stay. In addition to providing food, clothing, and shelter, Open House also offers counseling services, vocational/educational and life skill building activities, and recreational activities.

Coastal Horizons Development Director Jamie Thompson joined Ashlea Kosikowski on Wednesday's First at Four to discuss Saturday's event, which will include music, food and activities for kids and adults.

For more information on the Coastal Duck Derby and to enter a duck in the race for as little as $5, click here, and find additional information on Coastal Horizons here.

