Car, trash truck collision sends one to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital following an accident involving a passenger car and garbage truck in Columbus County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on US 74/76 about four miles east of Bolton.

According to the New Reporter, the sole occupant of the passenger car was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene.

We've reached out to the State Highway Patrol for more information about this crash.

