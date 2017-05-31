Rocky Point man pleads guilty to indecent liberties with a child

A Rocky Point man must register as a sex offender for 30 years after pleading guilty to two charges in Pender County Superior Court.

Walter Eric Taylor, 39, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to two consecutive suspended sentences of 16-20 months each with a special condition that he serve an active portion of the sentence of 11 months, which he has served since being arrested in June 2016.

Taylor will be placed on supervised probation for 60 months and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, Taylor touched two girls in a sexual manner in 2005 and 2008. Both girls were 10 years old at the time of the touching.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.