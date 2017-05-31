I-40 reopens after dump truck accident

Interstate 40 is open for traffic again after an accident near the Burgaw exit closed the westbound lanes for over an hour Wednesday.

According to Highway Patrol Sgt. M.L. Collier, a dump truck struck the Stag Park Road bridge just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. The dump bed was in the raised position and collided with the bridge overhead, ripping the dump bed off of the truck. The bed landed in the middle of I-40 West.

No one was injured.

Although the bridge sustained damages, the DOT deemed it safe for motor vehicle traffic. Power lines were also taken down in the accident and have since been cleared from the scene.

The construction truck was leaving a paving job on I-40 nearby when the accident happened. The driver has been cited for an over height violation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.