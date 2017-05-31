Luncheon raises money for CFCC scholarships

Hundreds turned out for the Cape Fear Community College Foundation's 12th annual Gift of Education fundraising luncheon Wednesday.

The event is the largest annual fundraising effort for the Foundation with the money going toward scholarships for hundreds of CFCC students.

“Cape Fear Community College students are so fortunate to have the support of the community,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Cape Fear Community College. “Many of our students must have financial assistance in order to attend college. Through the gift of scholarships, our students’ lives are quite literally being changed. The Gift of Education luncheon gives the community an opportunity to hear how CFCC students are directly impacted by their generosity.”

CFCC students and alumni shared personal stories during the lunch, in addition to keynote speaker Michelle Holbrook, plant manager for Corning's Wilmington facility.

Patrick Wilkerson was one of the student speakers. Wilkerson said he was homeless four years ago, and thanks to the help of the scholarship he received at CFCC, he graduated in May and will begin UNCW in the fall.

"You actually have faculty that care, you have faculty that want you to succeed," Wilkerson explained. "I had teachers that met me while they were eating lunch to tutor me, I had teachers come from different campuses--they will literally do anything to help you graduate. It means the world to me."

