Probation check-in leads to drug bust for sheriff's office

Cole Michael Boyce and Logan Chandler Jones (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A man sentenced to probation three weeks ago is facing more drug charges after his arrest early Wednesday morning.

Cole Michael Boyce, who was sentenced to a year of probation on May 10 for drug possession convictions, and Logan Chandler Jones were arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Unit.

According to officials, a member of the probation office was checking in on Boyce and alerted the sheriff's office that drugs were spotted at his residence in the 2100 block of Harrison Street.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, the Vice Narcotics Unit found several different kinds of drugs in the house, including marijuana and LSD.

Boyce and Jones were both taken into custody.

Jones, 21, was booked under a $100,000 bond and charged with:

possession of a weapon of mass destruction

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

manufacturing marijuana

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substances

possession marijuana

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDA/MDDA

possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Boyce, 23, was booked under a $101,000 bond and charged with:

possession of a weapon of mass destruction

probation violation

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

manufacturing marijuana

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substances

possession marijuana

possession LSD

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

A sawed-off shotgun in the residence led to the weapon of mass destruction charges.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.