Tractor overturns in Brunswick County crash

Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a farm tractor and another vehicle in Brunswick County Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the wreck happened just before 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Zion Church Road and US 17 near Leland.

The tractor, which is outfitted with a sprayer, flipped on its side following the accident.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

NCDOT officials tweeted shortly after the wreck that an eastbound lane of US 17 was closed. Motorists should avoid the are if possible.

