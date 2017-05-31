Tractor carrying liquid nitrogen overturns in Brunswick County crash

A hazmat crew was called out after a tractor carrying liquid nitrogen overturned following a collision with a car in Brunswick County Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the wreck happened just before 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Zion Church Road and US 17 outside of Leland.

Officials with the State Highway Patrol said a red car struck the back of the tractor causing it to flip on its side. The tractor's tank, which was carrying liquid nitrogen used to spray on crops, was damaged in the collision and started leaking.

A hazmat crew from Brunswick County responded to the scene to clean up the spill. NCDOT crews also spread out sand to help absorb the liquid.

The driver of the car was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time. The tractor driver was not injured.

State Highway Patrol officials said no charges have been filed at this time.

