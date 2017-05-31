YMCA to break ground on new facility

Crews will break ground on the new Nir Family YMCA facility this weekend. (Source: YMCA)

Crews will break ground on the new Nir Family YMCA facility this weekend. Everyone is invited to attend the community event Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

The expanded and renovated Y will include:

Spacious New Entrance & Lobby Area

Large Group Exercise Studios

Dedicated Youth Wing

Spacious Wellness Center

Large Child Watch and Kids Adventure Areas

Locker Rooms for Men, Women, Boys, Girls and Families

The project is expected to take about 16 months to complete and will remain partially open during construction.

The Y plans to partner with other community organizations to temporarily host Y programs during the renovation period.

The new building is named after Dr. Oaz Nir, son of a longtime YMCA Health Living Director. Nir pledged to donate $2 million to rebuild the Market Street facility that was damaged in a fire in Feb. 2015.

The project is being funded with $3 million from insurance proceeds and the Capital Campaign. The campaign will continue to fundraise in an effort to have zero debt when the construction is complete.

“On behalf of everyone at the Y, I’d like to express my gratitude to the generous individuals, families and organizations that are committed to support the renovation of this Y facility. We have exceeded 80% of our fundraising goal, and will soon turn to our community to help us with the rest.” says Dick Jones, President & CEO.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.