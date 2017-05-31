Weather Alert Wednesday: Be prepared for the start of hurricane season

Hurricane season kicks off June 1, and the First Alert Weather Team wants to help keep you weather aware.

Join members of the weather team in Leland for a Weather Alert Wednesday event, May 31, 4-6:30 p.m.

Meteorologists will be at the Leland Senior Center on Village Road to help you download the free WECT Weather App and answer any questions you may have about setting it up to receive alerts.

Let the First Alert Weather Team program your radio for free! Bring ANY weather radio to our Wednesday location and we will program it for you. While most radios provide programmable options for your specific county, the programming can be difficult.

We'll see you tonight!

