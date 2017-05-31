37 individuals will become U.S. Citizens Wednesday at UNCW

37 individuals will become U.S. Citizens Wednesday in a ceremony at UNCW. (Source: WECT)

On Memorial Day we remembered and honored the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. On Wednesday, 37 individuals from 20 different countries will become United States citizens, part of the land of the free and the home of the brave.

The naturalization ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at UNCW's Morton Hall. The candidates will pledge their oaths of allegiance and also hear from Chancellor Jose v. Sartarelli, who became a U.S.citizen 14 years ago.

Chelsea Donovan will have highlights of this historic ceremony tonight on WECT News.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved