Man found hiding in attic facing drug, trespassing charges

A man found by police hiding in an attic in a N. 30th Street residence is facing trespassing and drug charges.

Wilmington Police Department officers were attempting to apprehend Ronald Antoine Brunson on N. 30th Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Brunson briefly lost officers after a foot chase but police believed he had entered a residence at 1001 N. 30th St.

Upon knocking on the door, officers detected the smell of marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the property.

While searching the home, officers determined that Brunson was hiding in the attic after hearing noise in the area and finding insulation near the attic door.

A negotiator was brought in and Brunson was talked out of the attic and taken into custody.

Upon a search, officers found a half-pound of marijuana, a stolen gun and other paraphernalia.

Brunson was charged with resist/delay/obstruct public officers, second-degree trespassing and failure to appear. He also was served warrants for trafficking heroin, sell or delivery of heroin and conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin.

He is being held without bond.

