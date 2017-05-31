Congressman Pittenger to tour neighborhoods recovering from Hurricane Matthew

Congressman Robert Pittenger will tour Bladen County communities still recovering from Hurricane Matthew Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

Congressman Robert Pittenger will tour Bladen County communities still recovering from Hurricane Matthew Wednesday morning.

A Bladen County emergency services official will lead the tour starting at 11:30 a.m.

Congressman Pittenger recently joined a conference call with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson to ask for additional funding to help the county recover.

The congressman will also present United States flags to ten World War II veterans at a ceremony in Elizabethtown this afternoon.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will tour the communities with the congressman and tell you what he's doing in Washington to help his constituents recover in this evening's newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.