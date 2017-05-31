Man accused of bringing drugs to Wilmington from New York sentenced

A man accused of transporting drugs from New York to Wilmington has been sentenced to at least a year in prison.

Kywong Everett McIntyre, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to traffic in cocaine by possession in a New Hanover court Tuesday. He was sentenced to 12-24 months in prison.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office officials said that its vice and narcotics unit began to investigate McIntyre after receiving complaints he was transporting drugs from New York.

McIntyre was arrested in Wilmington after a traffic stop on Feb. 16, 2015.

Detectives pulled over McIntyre's vehicle in the 200 block of South Kerr Avenue and searched it. Detectives confiscated 112 grams of cocaine and 268 grams of marijuana.

